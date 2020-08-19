USC DT Jay Tufele opts out to prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

While Surratt could have played in an ACC league schedule since that conference intends to continue with its fall football slate despite coronavirus-related concerns, the Pac-12 postponed football and other fall sports through at least the end of the year on Aug. 11.

Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield declared for the NFL Draft one week after the Big Ten postponed its football schedule as well.

Tufele tallied 42 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2019, and he was named All-Pac-12 first team, AP All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team. He won USC Defensive Lineman of the Year for 2018 and 2019.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports projected Tufele could be a late first-round pick in a mock draft updated on June 22. A Walter Football mock draft posted on July 30 had Tufele going 25th overall.

Charlie Campbell of that same site has Tufele listed as the second-best DT of the 2021 draft class.