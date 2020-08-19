UK Newspaper The Independent Covers Bitcoin’s Mid-Pandemic Bull Run By Cointelegraph

UK Newspaper The Independent Covers Bitcoin’s Mid-Pandemic Bull Run
Cryptocurrency has hit the headlines in the U.K., with The Independent reporting on Bitcoin’s recent yearly highs above $12,000.
An Aug. 18 report shows the major news publication, which has more than 24 million subscribers, covering the mid-pandemic bull run in the cryptocurrency markets.
