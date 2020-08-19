Two women say Derrius Guice raped them at LSU

Two women have accused Derrius Guice of raping them at LSU in 2016 and claim that despite presenting their allegations to several school officials, Guice was never seriously investigated by the university.

Peter D. Greenspun, Guice’s attorney, denied these claims on the player’s behalf, outright saying that there was no truth to the accusations.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU. … Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all,” Greenspun said. “But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact.”

The two women say they were separately raped by Guice after nights of drinking at their respective apartments. One woman said that during a confrontation following the assault, Guice threatened to “get his gun.”

“I was drunk and passed out on my bed,” the first woman said. “I never gave him consent. I never wanted to have sex with him. I don’t even remember except the flashbacks I had. I just wonder sometimes, does he even know that that was wrong?”

Guice was released by the Washington Football Team earlier this month after being arrested on domestic violence charges. According to TMZ Sports, Guice is facing charges of felony strangulation, destruction of property and three counts of assault and battery stemming.

In response to the story, LSU released a statement saying that the university “take[s] all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness” but also would not answer any specific questions about either case.