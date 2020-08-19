Two women say Derrius Guice raped them at LSU and school did not investigate

Two former LSU students spoke with USA Today and accused former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice of rape.

The two women allege that Guice raped them in 2016 when the running back was a freshman on the team.

From USA Today:

Both women told USA TODAY that Guice assaulted them in their own apartments after nights of heavy drinking. One woman said Guice showed up uninvited to a party she was hosting, then entered her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her. The other woman, the tennis player, said Guice raped her when she allowed him into her home after meeting him for the first time at a bar.

The two women also claim LSU did not properly investigate their claims.

According to the women and six friends and family members interviewed by USA TODAY, school officials at the time didn’t believe the women and provided questionable explanations as to why their alleged assaults wouldn’t be investigated. The women say no one from the university ever interviewed them or potential witnesses about the allegations.

One of the alleged victims said she reported the rape to the school’s Title IX office, but claims it wasn’t investigated. The second alleged victim did not file a formal complaint. Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement.

Guice’s attorney sent a statement to USA Today denying all accusations.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU,” Peter D. Greenspun wrote. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact.”

LSU released a statement to media outlets saying accusations of sexual assault are taken seriously.

“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness,” LSU said in the statement. “Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”

Guice, who was a running back for LSU from 2015 to 2017, was released by Washington earlier this month after an arrest. Guice is facing one felony count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and a count of destruction of property.