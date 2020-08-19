Tuukka Rask reportedly opted out due to medical emergency involving daughter

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask shocked many within the hockey community when he opted out of the remainder of the NHL restart over the weekend and exited the league’s bubble site seemingly out of nowhere.

Boston radio station WEEI has provided clarity on Rask’s decision.

Rask informed WEEI’s Greg Hill that a matter involving his daughter led him to leave the bubble and remain away indefinitely.

Hill said on Wednesday:



“(Rask) is concerned right now with not being a further distraction for his team, which is in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He would prefer not to be the story and be something those guys are asked about repeatedly as they try to win a Stanley Cup.

“I can tell you that he got a phone call in the bubble from his wife, because there was a medical emergency with their daughter. Basically the kind of situation where I believe Tuukka Rask did what every parent would do and was obviously very concerned. It was suggested they seek medical help. Without revealing what that was, because I think I probably should leave that to him — he did tell me — as a father of two kids, I would be panicked and alarmed upon hearing that about a young kid.

“Again, without necessarily revealing what he would not want me to reveal, he did speak to his daughter and his daughter did express something to him about where he was and what her situation was, which I think would lead any father, any parent, especially one who feels like that’s their most important job, parenting, to want to rush to be with their family at that time. Personally, I can’t imagine being away from your family, away from your young kids, hearing your daughter say what she said, and not being panicked.

“So he made the decision to come home, and I think he knew that there was no way while that was going on that he would be the best teammate, be the best goaltender for that team that is in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”