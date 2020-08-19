Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia to join UAE-Israel deal By

© . U.S. President Trump holds news conference at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates that would lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states.
“I do,” Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.
