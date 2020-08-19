Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, accuses company of banning his campaign hats By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (O:), saying they had banned his red presidential campaign hats.
“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump said on Twitter.
Trump’s tweet follows a report carried on the website of an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin about a Goodyear training session in Ohio about political attire.
(This story corrects third paragraph; report was on the NBC affiliate’s website but was not produced by the affiliate)
