Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, accuses company of banning his campaign hats By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin



WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (O:), saying they had banned his red presidential campaign hats.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet follows a report carried on the website of an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin about a Goodyear training session in Ohio about political attire.

(This story corrects third paragraph; report was on the NBC affiliate’s website but was not produced by the affiliate)