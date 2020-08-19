TikTok Star Bryce Hall’s Power Shut Off After House Parties Violate Public Health Orders

TikTok star Bryce Hall may have a lot less power tonight.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the city to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills that had recently hosted several large parties in violation of public health orders.

While the mayor did not reveal the house address or owner, a New York Times reporter and TMZ confirmed the home in question belongs to Bryce.

In his statement, Eric expressed how important it was for Los Angeles residents to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he shared in a statement. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”