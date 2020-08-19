Tiffany Haddish Thinks Drake Canceled Their Date Because of His Baby Situation

WENN/Instagram

Recalling missing her chance to go on a date with the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker, the ‘Girls Trip’ star says that it happened around the same time news of him having a baby surfaced.

Tiffany Haddish may be happily in love with Common now, but there was a time when she almost hooked up with one of the biggest rap stars today, Drake. In a new interview with VladTV, the comedian once again talked about the Canadian rapper canceling their date years ago.

During the chat with Luenell, “The Carmichael Show” alum dished on how her relationship with the “In My Feelings” hitmaker began. “I had no relationship with Drake whatsoever,” she said, admitting that it started as the 33-year-old rhymer asked her to appear in his 2018 music video for “Nice for What”.

“I would explore it if he was trying to… What kind of personality do he got? What’s the tea with him?” the 40-year-old actress shared. “He had slid in my DMs, I had no idea. I ran into him at a party and he was like, ‘Man, I was in your DMs. I’m trying to get you to do my music video.’ ”

When Tiffany checked her DMs, Drake indeed had sent her some messages. She eventually agreed to be featured in his music video along with a number of other celebrities, and after that he asked her out for dinner.

But that never happened. Tifanny recalled Drake had to cancel their planned date at the last minute because of a “family emergency.” She insinuated that the former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” star’s then-“family emergency” might have something to do with Sophie Brussaux being pregnant with their son Adonis because it happened around the same time news of him having a baby surfaced.





Tiffany, however, may have not regret about missing her chance to date Drake as she’s currently in a relationship with Common. Gushing about her romance with the Grammy-winning artist, she previously said on Steve-O‘s “Wild Ride” podcast, “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!”

“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she went on sharing. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”