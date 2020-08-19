Thom Brennaman Apologizes for Homophobic Slur on Baseball Broadcast

Longtime baseball announcer Thom Brennaman offered an apology during Wednesday’s broadcast of a Cincinnati Reds game after a hot mic caught him using a homophobic slur.

Brennaman, who works as the Reds’ play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Ohio, was heard during Wednesday’s Reds game referring to “one of the f-g capitals of the world,” using a three-letter gay slur. (Brennaman apparently didn’t know he was live on the air at the time.)

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

Later in the broadcast, Brennaman apologized: “I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith… I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.” He went on to apologize “for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anyone I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been, and I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Brennaman then left the broadcast, replaced by fellow announcer Jim Day. Brennaman is a veteran sports announcer with decades of experience, having covered Fox’s national broadcasts of NFL, MLB and college football games before moving to Fox Sports Ohio to cover the Reds full-time.