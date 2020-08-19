‘The Wheel of Time’ TV Adaptation Adds Sophie Okonedo, Four Others

RELATED STORIES

Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time has added Academy Award nominee Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) in the role of the legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche.

Okonedo’s previous TV credits include Flack, BBC’s Undercover, and both Australia and NBC’s The Slap.

Other recurring roles announced on Wednesday include Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, and Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful, all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove), who will serve as an executive producer alongside Larry Mondragon Rick Selvage, Ted Field and Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, and Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.