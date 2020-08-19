The mask debate rages on

Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan.

How important is it to wear a mask at work?

According to the French government, it’s very important indeed. People working in French offices and factories will, from September 1, be obliged to wear masks in all shared and enclosed spaces—unless they’re working alone.

Unions had been pushing for the move, due to fears about worker safety. The timing is intended to help France keep its economy open while dealing with the September reopening of schools and the return of thousands of people who have been vacationing in other countries.

Plenty of European countries now mandate masks on public transport and in shops, but it is still rare to see governments making them compulsory at work.

The U.K., for one, does not seem set to follow in France’s footsteps. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today that evidence shows most infections take place in the home, so “we are not currently considering” a workplace mask mandate.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, has once again reiterated his opposition to masks being forced on the population as some kind of game-changer. “Face masks can be a complement to other things when other things are safely in place. But to start with having face masks and then think you can crowd your buses or your shopping malls—that’s definitely a mistake,” he told the Financial Times.

Tegnell often seems to swim against the tide of COVID consensus, particularly in Europe, but it’s certainly not a bad idea to see masks as part of a wider palette of measures for protecting people during the pandemic.

So, as this mask debate rages on, what should employers do?

Particularly where workers are in direct contact with the public, they could start by listening to Harvard Law School’s Sharon Block and the Ford Foundation’s Rachel Korberg, who have written a wise piece for that advocates for frontline workers to be given a voice in the reopening of the economy.

“Workers have a key role to play in designing and implementing new, on-the-job health practices—and even more so in the absence of enforceable federal standards,” they write. “If they aren’t able to speak up when they spot a problem, we risk prolonging this crisis, deepening the economic pain, and ultimately losing more lives.”

More news below.

