The Last Airbender on Twitch

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans rejoice, Nickelodeon has shared the original unaired episode of the hit popular series.
The network released the pilot as part of a Twitch stream focusing on the origins of AtLA called Avatar: Creating the Legend. The video showcases the martial arts styles behind the four kinds of bending as well as how they made the sound Appa, the flying bison, walk.
Additionally, it features co-creator Bryan Konietzko’s visit to an animation studio in South Korea that worked on AtLA.
The unaired pilot had quite a bit in common with the official first episode, ‘Chapter One: The Boy in the Iceberg,’ that aired back in 2005. Aang is still cute and lighthearted, and the Fire Nation is still bad. But there even more differences, the art isn’t as precise and Katara’s name is Kya. As well the kids already know one another, they’re running away from Zuko near Serpent’s Pass and have already met Momo.
Avatar: The Last Airbender has three seasons and originally aired on Nickelodeon on February 21st, 2005. The original series focuses on Avatar Aang and his goal to stop the Fire Lord. The show was created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. AtLA is available on Netflix Canada if you want to watch the incredibly fun series.
Netflix is working on a live-action series, but the showrunners of the original series are no longer part of this new upcoming show.
Source: Nickelodeon, Via: Nerdist