‘The Batman’ Expected to Resume Filming in U.K. in September

The crew and cast members of the new Caped Crusader movie are expected to return on set in U.K. in September, months after the production was halted due to Covid-19.

Robert Pattinson will be back in his superhero cape and cowl next month (Sep20) as production on “The Batman” resumes in the U.K. following the coronavirus shutdown.

Director Matt Reeves was forced to halt filming in March (20) as the COVID-19 crisis became a pandemic, but with many lockdown restrictions lifted, the cast and crew are preparing to head back to work at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in early September, according to Variety.

Sources claim Reeves has about three months of footage still to shoot, meaning he could possibly wrap production by the end of the year.

Studio representatives have declined to comment on the production speculation, but the coronavirus delay had already prompted Warner Bros. officials to push back the blockbuster’s June 2021 release by just over three months.

It is currently scheduled to hit U.S. theatres on 1 October, 2021.

“The Batman” will mark Pattinson’s debut as the titular DC Comics superhero, taking over the coveted role from Ben Affleck.

The movie will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler, alongside fellow castmembers Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.