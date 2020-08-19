The ’50 points in an NBA playoff game’ quiz

The first round of the NBA playoffs are finally underway and no player got off to a quicker start than Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz star went for 57 against Denver in Game 1, but it still wasn’t enough to take home the W. Mitchell will need step up again in Game 2 on Wednesday or he and his Jazz teammates may see their bubble burst sooner than they had hoped.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Mitchell’s 57 points were the third most all-time for an NBA playoff game. In the history of the association, a player has scored 50 or more points in a playoff game on 39 occasions. With that in mind, how many can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!