The 20 largest wildfires in Colorado history by acreage burned, updated for 2020

In 2013, library compiled the largest wildfires in Colorado history in terms of how many acres were burned; the ongoing Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires have made it necessary to update the list for 2020.

2002 Hayman – 137,760 acres, five firefighter deaths, 133 homes burned and 600 total structures destroyed, arson caused. 2013 West Fork Complex — 109,049 acres, lightning caused. 2018 Spring Creek, Costilla and Huerfano counties – 108,045 acres, damaged or destroyed at least 251 homes, human caused. 2020 Pine Gulch, near Grand Junction, 87,778 acres, no deaths, caused by lightning — This fire is active and may be updated. 2012 High Park, Larimer County – 87,250 acres, killed one person, destroyed 248 homes, lightning caused. 2002 Missionary Ridge, near Durango – 71,739 acres; one firefighter death after tree fall, burned 46 houses and cabins. 2018 416, 13 miles north of Durango – 52,778 acres. 2008 Bridger, Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site – 46,612 acres. 2012 Last Chance grassland, eastern Colorado — 44,000 acres. 2018 Milemarker 117, El Paso County – 42,795 acres. 2016 Beaver Creek, Jackson County, Routt National Forest – 38,380 acres. 2018 Badger Hole, Colorado and Kansas border – 33,609 acres in Colorado, and a total of 50,815 in both states, burned structures. 2002 Trinidad Complex (Spring, Fisher/James John fires) – 33,000 acres. 2017 Logan, Logan County – 32,564 acres, destroyed 15 homes, killed hundreds of cattle. 2002 Mount Zirkel Complex, near Steamboat – 31,016 acres. 2002 Burn Canyon, Norwood – 30,573 acres. 2020 Grizzly Creek, 27,269 acres — This fire is active and may be updated. 2002 Trinidad Complex, Las Animas County – 27,084 acres. 2018 Bull Draw, Nucla – 26,370 acres. 1879 Lime Creek, San Juan National Forest – 26,000 acres.