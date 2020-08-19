Telco SoftBank ‘pleased’ 5G network given ‘clean’ status by U.S. government By

© . FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO () – Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp (T:) said on Thursday it was “pleased” its 5G network had been given “clean” status by the U.S. government as part of the U.S. effort to exclude Chinese vendors from next-generation networks.
SoftBank, domestic peers and other telcos around the world have received the designation, which the United States characterises as aimed at protecting sensitive information “from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party”.
