Tatis goes deep, trolls Rangers with crybaby celebration

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is quickly becoming one of the young faces of Major League Baseball.

After a dazzling rookie season in Southern California, Tatis has opened the truncated 2020 campaign on fire. He’s also drawn the ire of traditionalists around the baseball world after his antics earlier this week against the Rangers. Others have backed the young man.

The youngster’s tremendous start to the 2020 season continued Wednesday evening against the Texas Rangers and starter Lance Lynn.

Check out this homer Tatis hit to bring his season total up to 12 through fewer than 26 full games.