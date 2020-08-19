Strangers Things’ creators reveal the future of show beyond season four

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have opened up about the future of the show during and beyond its fourth season.

The science fiction series’s third season wrapped up in July last year.

It has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix, though David Harbour, one of the show’s stars, has suggested that its release date might be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Asked in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter whether that fourth season will be the last one, Ross Duffer replied: “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.”





He added that the coronavirus pandemic has given him and his brother “time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show”, and that “starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story”.

As for shooting season four, he stressed that “priority is the safety of the cast and crew”, and that the show’s schedule will be built with that in mind.

“We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts,” Matt Duffer added.

“For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.”

Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix in 2016 and has since become a fan favourite.

The season four renewal was announced in September last year with the tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore”, suggesting that the show might move out of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.