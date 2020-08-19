Stranger Things Won’t End With Four Seasons

Here’s what we know about the show’s future.
It’s hard to believe that it’s already been one year since Season 3 of Stranger Things arrived. Thankfully, the Netflix show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are giving fans an update on the timeline of the show.
Apparently, it will be a while until the show picks back up with filming, due to delays from the coronavirus pandemic. But, according to the Duffer Brothers, that has actually helped with the overall arc.
“For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments,” Matt told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.
The Duffer brothers also revealed that Season 4 won’t be the last.
“Season 4 won’t be the end,” Ross said. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”
As for what the fourth season will hold, they didn’t give away any clues — but actor David Harbour has hinted about the fate of his character Jim Hopper. Warning: Spoiler ahead.
Harbour teased that “Hopper is the American in that Russian prison” in an interview with Deadline back in June. “To me, what happens in this season—first of all it’s very epic and very big in a Stranger Things way,” he said.
“There’s monsters, there’s horrors, there’s scares, there’s also like great Indiana Jones-type action, but also we get to see some of Hopper’s really deep backstory that we’ve hinted at with the boxes in season two, and I’m really excited to let people see these really deep colors in him,” he added. “Each season we see a different side of him, and last season he was sort of wacky…now I think he’s painted in a bit of a darker palette and he’s able to express some of these really deep things in him, which we haven’t really known yet. It’s been hinted at, but we don’t really know.”
Hopefully it won’t be too long until we get to see it for ourselves!
