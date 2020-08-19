Stacey Dash Got Pastor’s Help to ‘Hypnotize’ Estranged Husband Into Tying the Knot

Instagram/Twitter

In response to the ‘Clueless’ star’s divorce filing, Jeffrey Marty claims in his docs that her pastor ‘unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will’ they’d get married.

Stacey Dash‘s divorce from Jeffrey Marty has just gotten messier. He has recently responded to the actress’ divorce filing and revealed a shocking detail in his documents as he claimed that he was hypnotized into marrying.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Marty claimed that he only married Dash because her pastor put some “serious religious pressure” on him, adding that the pastor “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will” they’d get married. Even though the lawyer didn’t detail the “hypnotic prayer techniques” that the pastor used on him, he mentioned in the documents that there was pressure from other clergies to tie the knot.

TMZ reported that Dash is not fighting him against the claim as she just wants her divorce to be finalized as soon as possible.

Dash and Marty got married on April 6, 2018. Their marriage was far from being harmonious, as last year the then-couple got into a heated argument that turned physical at an apartment in New Port Richey, Florida. Despite claiming that Marty assaulted her, the “Clueless” star ended up being charged with domestic battery for reportedly pushing and slapping Jeffrey during the argument. They remained together after the incident and the charge against Stacey was dropped by prosecutors in October.

However, back in May, Dash announced that she and Marty had decided to part ways. She broke the news through an Instagram post, saying, “Hello Everyone. My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

She filed for divorce in the following month, listing October 1, 2019 as the date of separation.