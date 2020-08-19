Sidharth Malhotra Makes a New Bucket List for Post-COVID Times

The lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has tied everyone down. Simple pleasures like catching up with friends for coffee, eating out or even watching a movie in a theatre have been out on hold. To combat such times, Sidharth Malhotra has come up with a bucket list of the things he wants to do post the pandemic.

The actor recently shared the bucket list on his Instagram. In the video, we see him listing down activities like travelling, dining out and meeting his fans. The video is really sweet as it explains his state of mind, which everyone can relate to. The actor also wants to resume work and is waiting like everyone else for things to get back to normal. Check out Sidharth Malhotra new bucket list.





Sidharth has several films in the pipeline. There’s Shershah, where he will be seen with his supposedly real-life beau Kiara Advani. He will then team up with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh for an untitled film. After that, he might also do a remake of a Telugu film.