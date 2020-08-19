Sharpshooter Who Was Planning to Murder Salman Khan Arrested

Recently, a sharp shooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the police after alleged involvement in the murder of a Faridabad resident. The investigation has now revealed that the accused was planning to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan and had already conducted a recce in Mumbai for the same.

According to police, the accused, Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni (27) is from Bhiwani and was arrested in Uttarakhand on August 15. He was accused of murdering a man named Praveen who ran a local ration store. Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters) spoke to a leading daily and shed further details regarding the case. He said, “During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days. He conducted this recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang, who had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018.”

The PRO of Faridabad Police Sube Singh added, “He has been produced in court and remanded in police custody for further questioning.”