Selling Sunset’s Davina and Maya React to Chrissy Teigen Doubting Their Status as Realtors

All that to say Maya and Davina are by no means upset with Chrissy doubting their legitimacy as real estate agents.

“I’m definitely not offended. And I’m actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity,” Maya says, adding that she wishes she could’ve met Chrissy at one of her open houses.

Overall, both agents were just happy that the cookbook author had watched their show, even if she didn’t know of them specifically. Maya shares, “Obviously, she wasn’t impressed with some of the agents, but that’s okay. ‘Cause she watched it and I think it is great publicity for all of us.”

She continues, “People make fun of us, like whatever, it’s all good. It means they are watching, we see it as a blessing and, and you know we are very humble about it and it’s a great experience. I decided to get more real estate business. I’ve been doing real estate for seven years, but it’s not every day you get your own show. So, that has definitely helped me to gain more credibility.”