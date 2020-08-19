Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Slams Christine Quinn’s “Victim Mentality” Claim

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn‘s feud has reached new heights.

After Quinn recently claimed her 39-year-old Selling Sunset co-star has a “victim mentality,” Stause took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and insisted she’s “not a victim” and that she “never” has been.

“I am a victor of many things and thriving,” the Netflix celeb wrote on the social network. “I can’t wait for you to get there so you can stop with this nonsense.”

While fans of the series know Stause and Quinn have a long history, this most recent drama started after Quinn appeared on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.

During the episode, podcast host Amanda Hirsch brought up an interview in which the 31-year-old real estate agent was asked about Stause’s ex Justin Hartley. While Hirsch didn’t name the outlet, she seemed to be referring to a Quinn’s July interview with Page Six in which she was asked if she and her castmates had ever hung out with the This Is Us actor. At the time, Quinn called him a “great guy” and a “gentleman” and was asked about the reasoning behind Stause and Hartley’s split.

“We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” Quinn told Page Six. “We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there [were] some issues going on with them and it’s none of our business. I don’t know.”