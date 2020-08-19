Selling Sunset Season 3: All the Drama Unrelated to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s Divorce

Christine’s Wedding

The always extra, always over-the-top Christine had big plans for her wedding, but she did not have big time to execute those plans. She told her wedding planner she wants a Gothic winter wonderland wedding in a cathedral, complete with snow coming down, with a menu of pastas, truffles, fried things, and a white cake with black frosting and strawberries that “bleed down somehow.” She wants a live band but not a cheesy one, no bridal party, and “no bitches, no buffet, no speeches.”

She also wants it all done in two months!

“Is that realistic?” she asked.

Later, she had a dress fitting for her custom black, feathered wedding dress with a “Maleficent vibe,” which we saw in all its glory in the very last 15 minutes of the season as the whole staff attended her elaborate wedding. But there was some momentary drama as she had to get it altered due to her boobs getting bigger. Christine had also been throwing up a lot lately, but she’s definitely not pregnant. This is never mentioned again.