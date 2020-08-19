Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Instagram Post

Instagram

The ‘Flip It Like Disick’ star doesn’t hesitate to get publicly flirty with the ‘KUWTK’ alum, with whom he shares three kids, as he shows it in a comment.

It seems like Scott Disick further fuels reconciliation rumors between him and ex Kourtney Kardashian. The “Flip It Like Disick” star didn’t hesitate to get publicly flirty with Kourtney as he showed it in a comment underneath her Instagram post.

The Monday, August 17 post featured the 41-year-old TV star posing in a shiny silver sexy swimsuit. “lake ya,” Kourt, who shares three children with Scott, captioned the gorgeous picture.

Scott appeared to love the snap as he wrote in the comment section, “What a lake er.” It seemed like he was making a play on words as he attempted to call his baby mama a “looker.” Family friend Malika Haqq also left a gushing comment which read, “Me lakey!” Model Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, chimed in, “Good bawdy gyal.”

The picture that Kourt posted seemingly was taken during her recent trip to southwestern Colorado with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. While Scott appeared to be absent during this vacation, he joined Kourtney on a family getaway to a luxury resort in SW Utah in late May that sparked reunion buzz among fans.

Scott’s recent frisky moves arrived following his split from Sofia Richie in May. A source claims to E! News that “tings haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her.” The insider adds, “Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.”

While Scott sets his family as his “main priority” at this moment, Sofia is said to be “more independent of Scott.” The insider went on saying of the pair, who took a break from each other several times, “They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before.”