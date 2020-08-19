Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Have Reportedly Broken Up

After three years of dating.
It’s been almost three years since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie went Instagram official, but the pair’s relationship has apparently run its course.
The couple, who had been navigating co-parenting with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, have reportedly broken up “for good,” according to sources at E! News and Entertainment Tonight.
Apparently their breakup has been in the making for some time now. Sofia and Scott have allegedly “been off and on for two months.”
According to the source, it was Sofia who “really pushed to make things work… after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”
Scott and Sofia haven’t commented on their reported breakup or shared any of their relationship challenges — which everyone has, of course — but their recent breakup is apparently due to their “age difference.”
“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source explained. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”
The source also shared that “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”
In the meantime, Scott has been spending a lot of time with his family. He and Kourtney recently went on vacation together with their three kids, 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign.
When Kourtney shared a photo from the trip, of herself with the caption “Lake ya,” Scott jumped in the comments.
As for Sofia, she’s been spending some time at home.
