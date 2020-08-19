Scotiabank to pay $127.4 million to settle U.S. spoofing claims

Article content

Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay US$127.4 million to settle U.S. allegations that the lender engaged in spoofing of gold and silver futures contracts, and made false statements to the government.

As part of the accord, Bank of Nova Scotia will pay a US$17 million penalty to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over claims that it dramatically misrepresented the scope of its alleged wrongdoing. The CFTC said the Toronto-based lender made multiple false statements to the regulator as part of a spoofing case that was resolved in 2018 for US$800,000. The regulator said Wednesday’s punishment reflects Bank of Nova Scotia’s lack of cooperation in the earlier probe, and how its actions concealed the degree of its misconduct.

“Entities seeking to cooperate with the CFTC, like all others that interact with the commission, must tell the truth,” CFTC Enforcement Director James McDonald said in a statement. “When entities are not completely truthful, they will be penalized.”

The lender also agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department tied to criminal charges of attempted price manipulation and wire fraud. Under the agreement, the bank will pay US$60.4 million in fines, forfeiture, and restitution, which will be offset by the CFTC order.

Bloomberg.com