Ross McKitrick: Ditch the fashionable green recovery plans

There are rumours that Bill Morneau resigned as finance minister because he didn’t agree with the prime minister’s green recovery agenda. If so it is too bad he didn’t stay on and fight. And it is imperative that his successor, Chrystia Freeland, not give in to the Trudeau team’s dubious inclinations on this file.

We have enough experience with green technologies to know they don’t run on solar and wind, they run on subsidies. Ontario ruined its electricity cost advantage by hitching its grid to long-term renewable energy developments that were only viable on the basis of above-market payments financed by surcharges that have imposed a heavy cost across the economy. Empty promises of green jobs ran up against the reality that money-losing projects destroy more jobs than they create.

We are entering a phase of the COVID recession when many of the main benefit programs will start winding down. Even if there’s still a need for them, we can’t simply keep borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to keep everyone locked down at home. We must begin reopening businesses and re-employing laid-off workers as much as is safely possible. And we must begin aggressively generating wealth to pay back the staggering costs of the COVID response.

The idea of adopting an even more aggressively “green” approach to the economy is diametrically opposed to these things. Now more than ever we need policy-makers to support profitable investment and capital formation, which often simply means not imposing unnecessary rules and regulations on entrepreneurs. We also need policy-makers to subject their fashionable green recovery plans to rigid cost-benefit analysis, rather than imposing ideologically driven economic restructuring schemes that overvalue minuscule pollution reductions and undervalue income and productivity gains.

In other words, what we need now is what we have always needed: a focus on creating an investment climate and policy framework to support profitable entrepreneurship. The pandemic didn’t change that, it only made it more imperative.

Ross McKitrick is a professor of economics at the University of Guelph and a senior fellow of the Fraser Institute.