Ronald Koeman named new manager at Barcelona

Barcelona has hired Ronald Koeman as their new coach after dismissing former manager Quique Setien earlier this week.

Koeman, who was previously in charge at the Netherlands, has been signed to a two-year deal, though the deal has a one-year option in case the next Barcelona president wants to choose their own coach. A new Barca president will be elected in March.

During his playing career, Koeman became part of Johan Cruyff’s “Dream Team” at Barcelona, where he helped the club win four straight La Liga titles and scored the game-winning goal in the 1992 European Cup.

After he finished playing, Koeman went into coaching and returned to Barcelona as an assistant to Louis van Gaal in 1998. Since then, he has been linked to the position of Barcelona’s manager.

“It was an honour to be the national coach of Netherlands,” Koeman said. “For the past two-and-a half-years I have done everything I can to achieve successes with ‘Oranje’. I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that. Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there.”

Despite being a dream come true for Koeman, he walks into a difficult situation with Barcelona. Superstar Messi is reportedly unhappy with the team as they have struggled to compete in recent tournaments. If Koeman is going to right the ship, he will need to so quickly.