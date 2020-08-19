Report: Nonconference schedules will occur in bubbles

Last week, Houston event operator Rhossi Carron told ESPN about a plan that involved housing 20 college programs in an isolated hub for a nonconference schedule that could run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21.

On Tuesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari said during an ESPN Radio appearance he is in favor of a bubble format for the annual Champions Classic early season event that includes the Wildcats, Michigan State, Duke, and Kansas.

“We all play each other, round-robin. You walk away with three games,” Calipari explained.

Since May, bubbles have provided the UFC, National Women’s Soccer League, and Major League Soccer with havens to complete events and tournaments free of virus outbreaks. The NHL, NBA, and WNBA have all experienced zero virus-related stoppages during their return-to-play scenarios.

On Monday, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said a decision on college basketball start dates and schedules could be announced by mid-September.