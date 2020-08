As of Aug. 19, the NFL intends to follow in the footsteps of MLB and allow teams and other personnel to live at home and travel for in-market games for a 2020 regular season conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans reportedly could change upon the start of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recommended the NFL embrace a “bubble” format for the postseason. That option is under consideration.