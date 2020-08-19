Renders of Moto G9 Plus, E7 Plus leak showing nice colours and more

Two new Motorola smartphones, the Moto G9 Plus and Moto E7 Plus, have leaked with renders showing how the devices look.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the renders on his Patreon page, which show off both smartphones in two colours. Starting with the G9 Plus, it looks to come in a glossy blue hue as well as a gold or bronze shade that looks similar to the Note 20 Ultra’s ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour.

Aside from the colour, the G9 Plus appears to have a nearly edge-to-edge display with rounded corners and a hole-punch camera cutout in the top left. Around the back of the phone is a rectangular camera module in the style of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The camera array includes four shooters and a flash — unfortunately, it’s not immediately clear what the four cameras are.

The module says “64MP | 1.6μm Quad Pixel,” which likely refers to the specifications of the primary shooter. Motorola has offered ‘Quad Pixel’ tech in its cameras for some time. At a basic level, it uses a higher-megapixel camera sensor (say, 64-megapixels) to create a lower-megapixel image (16-megapixels). In other words, it’s combining detail from four pixels into one, which should help the camera capture more detail and perform better in low-light photography.

Unfortunately, the renders shared by Blass don’t include any other details about the specs of the G9 Plus. According to previous reporting from Pocket-lint, the G9 Plus could include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and may even be 5G capable. However, I’d take that with a grain of salt since Pocket-lint’s camera specs don’t appear to line up with Blass’ renders.

Interestingly, the G9 Plus appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner/power button combo. Above the power button on the right side is a volume rocker. There appears to be a small button on the left side of the phone as well, which could be a Google Assistant key, although it isn’t clear from the renders.

As for the Moto E7 Plus, it will come in a dark blue and a really nice burnt orange colour. Like the G9 Plus, the E7 sports a nearly edge-to-edge display with rounded corners, but instead of a hole-punch camera, it has a water drop notch for the selfie camera.

The E7 Plus sports a square camera module on the back with two cameras and a flash, as well as what appears to be a fingerprint scanner under Motorola’s ‘M’ logo. The right side of the phone includes the power button, volume rocker and a third button that could be a Google Assistant key. Finally, there appears to be a headphone jack on the top of the Moto E7 Plus.

The renders don’t reveal much else about either phone. However, we’ll likely learn more as we get closer to a launch date for these devices.

Source: Evan Blass