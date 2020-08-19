Remy Ma Calls Non-Mask Wearers ‘Dirty,’ Jokes They ‘Don’t Wear Condoms’

Instagram

In response to the jokes, some laugh at them, while some others feel insulted as they think that there is no correlation between not wanting to wear masks and not wearing condoms while having sex.

Remy Ma joins the list of celebrities who call out people who refuse to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. As many videos circulating online saw people boldly ignoring coronavirus protocols, the pregnant rapper took to her Instagram account to blast those people.

“Just know, if I see you socializing in crowded places, closer than 6 ft and/or not wearing a mask I have assumed that you don’t wear condoms and you’re dirty,” the rapper wrote on Tuesday, August 18. “[And] that’s that on that.”

People appeared to have mixed reactions to the post. While some people laughed at the jokes, some felt insulted as they thought that there’s no correlation between not wanting to wear masks and not wearing condoms while having sex. “Where is the correlation,” one confused fan wrote. Trying to shut down Remy’s theory, another fan wrote, “She just had a baby. She obviously ain’t using condoms either. I’m lost but carry on.”

Meanwhile, some others agreed with Remy. “Seems to me that a few ppls are offended in these comments. Talking about what does one have to do with the other. It is an observation. If you are willing to spread a virus that everybody on the planet knows about and is highly contagious; her point is what else are you willing to be careless about and spread. its really not that hard to comprehend,” one expressed.

Prior to this, actress Sharon Stone also took a jab at the “non-mask wearers” as she revealed that her sister Kelly had the novel virus. “My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has Covid-19,” she wrote on Instagram on August 15. “This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

In a separate video on Sunday, the “Basic Instinct” star also shared that Kelly’s husband Bruce is fighting the disease in the same hospital as his wife. Coronavirus further pained her since her grandmother and godmother both died from it.