Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur while on air on Wednesday.

Brennaman was announcing two Reds games as part of a doubleheader between Cincinnati and Kansas City. During a promo for the “Reds Live Pregame Show”, Brennaman was heard saying “one of the f-g capitals of the world.”

Brennaman likely thought he was off air at the time, but his microphone was on and the comment went out live on TV.