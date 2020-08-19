Reds announcer Thom Brennaman signs off midgame after using homophobic slur

The Fox Sports Ohio broadcast of the Reds’ doubleheader against the Royals on Wednesday included TV announcer Thom Brennaman using a homophobic slur while speaking into a hot microphone.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Brennaman could be heard saying “one of the f— capitals of the world.” He seemingly did not realize he was on-air.

Here’s a better video with the full bit of the perceived tHom homophobic comment at around the 2:06 mark of the game. pic.twitter.com/g1yBHg8zA0 — Church of Baseball ⚾ (@churchofbasebal) August 19, 2020

Brennaman, 56, has been an MLB broadcaster for 33 years. His father, Marty Brennaman, is in the Hall of Fame for his work calling games.

MLB is aware of the incident but does not have an immediate comment, according to The Associated Press, and the Reds have yet to issue a public statement.

Update: Brennaman has been taken off the air during the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader. Before he left, he issued an apology to listeners and acknowledged he had used the slur.

“I am very, very sorry. I beg for your forgiveness.” Jim Day will be the play-by-play announcer for the rest of the game. Chris Welsh told Brennaman that he’s a good man and to hang in there. #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 20, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.