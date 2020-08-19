redmi note 9 pro max sale on amazon: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6.67-inch display and Snapdragon 720G to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The handset will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and company’s official website Mi.com at 12pm today. Those interested may head to the e-tailer’s site to grab a unit for themselves.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price and offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a starting price of Rs 16,999. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Other variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity can be purchased at Rs 18,499. The top-end model packs 8GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128GB. It will be available at Rs 19,999.

In today’s sale, buyers of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can avail 5% instant discount on the CitiBank credit card EMI purchases.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has three colour variants- Aurora Blue , Glacier White, Interstellar Black. The handset is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and USB Type-C reversible connector port. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen having 1080×2400 pixel resolution.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI based on Android 10 operating system. As far as the camera is concerned, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max boasts of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP in-display camera at the front.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a

dual SIM phone with 2+1 card slot. As mentioned above, the handset packs up to 128GB internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.

