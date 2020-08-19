Raveena Tandon gives tips on how to keep your skin acne free

Raveena Tandon was at the top of her game in the 90s. She has had a glorious career in Bollywood and even today people love watching her on screen and even on television shows. She is seen judging reality shows often and even keeps her social media buzzing with new pictures and videos to keep her fans updated. Today too she took to social media to post a special video. The actress was seen giving tips on how to keep one’s skin acne-free.

She revealed that there are a few things one can find at home which would work wonders and there is no need to indulge in any expensive treatment for it. Raveena has been in the world of glamour long enough to know that hacks to have healthy skin and even has teenage daughters who would be looking up to her for solutions for skincare. Therefore, this video truly proves as a blessing for one and all and the tips are surely worth trying out.