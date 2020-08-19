Punters use Donald Duck and Adolf Hitler as fake names on pub’s track and trace forms

A pub has blasted customers for using fake names such as Donald Duck and Adolf Hitler on track and trace forms.

The inn discovered customers had been defacing a book used to note down names and contact numbers in a bid to keep track of coronavirus cases.

Pub staff have now warned that they will refuse to serve punters who use a made-up name on the government scheme form.

The boozer also told punters not to “take the p*ss” and to help protect people who have health problems.







(Image: Getty Images)



In a statement, the Nant Inn in Buckely, Flintshire said: “After last night (Saturday), we will be strict on the Covid rules. We are trying our best for each and every one of you.

“We don’t need to see Frank Bruno, Adolf Hitler, Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck in the track and trace book. Because it’s a legal requirement, we are liable.

“Don’t take the p*ss because we have people who have health issues and need protecting.

“If anyone else (is) caught not abiding by the rules you will not be served, and as for the book being defaced – you will be instantly asked to leave.”

The track and trace practice which has been carried out by pubs across the nation since they were allowed to reopen last month, Wales Online reports.

A member of staff will take a customer’s name and phone number in case they need to be contacted due to a confirmed new case of coronavirus.