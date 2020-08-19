Pregnant Hannah Ferrier Talks Baby Names, Coronavirus & the “Sweetest” Gift She’s Received

The wardrobe isn’t the only thing Hannah’s settled on as she shared that she’s already picked a baby name.

The Bravo star stated, “She’s been named since 12-and-a-half weeks.”

Of course, Hannah noted that she’s keeping the name private until her daughter’s arrival. However, she did reveal that she settled on the name after she kept referring to her bump by the moniker.

In fact, it was Hannah’s partner Josh who pointed out to her that she was “always referring to her as that name in front of people.”

And, in order to lock in Josh’s support for the baby name, Hannah said she referred to her little one by “really ugly names.”

Hannah revealed, “Eventually, he was like, ‘Ok.’ He just kind of gave in.”