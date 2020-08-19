Pink Grateful God Gave Her ‘Thunder Thighs’

Instagram

The ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer takes to her Instagram account to share a body-positivity message along with a photo of herself taking on the waves in a short swimsuit and life jacket.

Pink is sharing more empowering message about body positivity. Less than a month before she turned 41 years old, the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress took to social media to express what she really felt about certain parts of her body as she thanked God for giving her “thunder thighs.”

On Tuesday, August 18, the wife of Carey Hart shared an Instagram photo of her wakeboarding in a swimsuit and life jacket. Along with it, she called attention to her toned legs. “I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them,” she wrote, adding the hashtags of “throwing buckets”, “strong is my goal”, “joyful”, “wakesurf girl” and “somebody sponsor me already.”

The “F**kin’ Perfect” singer’s post has since been flooded with positive comments. Many of them came from her famous followers, including fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins who raved, “Beautiful strong legs so you can tuuuuuuuuuurrrrn up!” Supermodel Gisele Bundchen chimed in by sending four clapping emojis, whereas stylist Karla Welch marveled, “Is there ANYTHING you can’t do?”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has long been vocal about her insecurities, and about how she always tried to encourage herself and others to gain self-confidence. Back in January, she wrote a letter to herself on Twitter as she reflected on her aging. “Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile,” she began her tweet.

The mother of two continued, “Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.” In a following tweet, she confessed that “every once in a while” she had a thought of getting plastic surgery, but was quick to admit she could not “get behind it.”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer went on to voice her relief for never depending on her looks throughout her career. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face,” she pointed out. “So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

Pink’s latest body positivity post came months after she came forward about her battle with the novel coronavirus. In early April, she revealed that she and her three-year-old-son Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor,” she explained at the time.

“This illness is serious and real,” she reminded the others as she assured that she and her boy had since recovered from the virus. “People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”