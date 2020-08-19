Photos: Saif Ali Khan proves classics never go out of style

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are having another kid. The happy news spread like wildfire in tinsel town. Their fans too were excited about the news and good wishes started pouring in. Soon after, Saif celebrated his 50th birthday. And today, we snapped the actor as he stepped out looking classy. He arrived at Amrita Arora’s house, who is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend, according to reports, Kareena and Malaika Arora were already there.

With all things going well, it is great to see Saif and Kareena catching up with friends mid-week. But what caught our attention was Saif’s outfit. He opted for a pair of well-fitted denims and a crisp white short kurta. He looked pretty sharp as he made his way into the building. Check out the pictures below…