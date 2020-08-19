[PHOTO] ‘Supernatural’ Filming Final Two Episodes of Season 15

The Winchesters are back at work shooting Supernatural‘s final episodes — and we’ve got a first look straight from the set.

Filming on the long-running CW drama’s final two episodes resumed in Vancouver on Aug. 18, the humorously-dubbed SPN Tape Ball Instagram account confirmed late Tuesday. The accompanying image features stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki seated near each other in the Men of Letters bunker, while the masked tape ball is on the opposite end of the table. “When their Covid test results come in before yours,” reads the cheeky caption.

The 15th and final season was brought to an early halt in March by the global coronavirus outbreak, with filming completed on 18 of the final 20 episodes at the time. However, the closure of the visual effects and sound departments meant that the already-shot installments could not be finished. As a result, Episode 13 was the last one to air on March 23.

In early August, Ackles and Padalecki arrived in Vancouver to begin their mandatory 14-day quarantine before the start of filming. The series is currently shooting its penultimate episode, titled “Inherit the Earth,” exec producer Jim Michaels shared on Twitter.

Supernatural’s remaining seven episodes are slated to unspool this fall on The CW, beginning Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. The grand finale, meanwhile, is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 as part of a two-hour event, with the retrospective Supernatural: The Long Road Home airing at 8 pm, followed by the final episode of the series at 9 pm.

Check out the full on-set photo below, then hit the comments with your hopes for the show’s swan song!