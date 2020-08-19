Penn State’s James Franklin ‘frustrated’ with Big Ten

Penn State coach James Franklin has been open about his frustration with the Big Ten canceling football and all other fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, as he previously said that the conference should have waited to make a decision rather than preemptively canceling the season. Now, he has voiced his displeasure with the Big Ten’s lack of transparency and clarity in the decision-making process.

“I am extremely frustrated because we still have very few answers to communicate to our young men and their families about their futures and very little understand of the factors contributing to the decision,” Franklin said.

For Franklin, the issue seems to come down to the vague Big Ten vote process to shut down the season, as several other people have complained that the process has not been made clear to the members of the conference.

One of the big questions colleges are currently facing is the status of student-athletes, as the long-term eligibility of players who do not play this upcoming season is not entirely clear, though the NCAA council may make a decision this week.