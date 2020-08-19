Patricia Adams: China’s quixotic lawyers take on the Communist party

Article content continued

Professor Xu’s legal team faces serious challenges in its quest to counter an unnamed woman’s claim that he had solicited her. So far, the police have refused to produce any hard evidence — phone records, surveillance camera footage or bank records — to substantiate the accusation. The police even refuse to provide an administrative penalty statement that would be needed to initiate his challenge of the charge against him.

Many people consider the lawyers’ opposition to totalitarian rule to be hopeless. But the lawyers believe they are on the right side of history and that they will emerge victorious in the end. Their indomitable spirit can also be seen in Wang Quanzhang, a 709 lawyer who was tortured, incarcerated for nearly five years, and held incommunicado for 1,300 days before being convicted of the crime of subversion of the state. Lawyers his family hired were themselves detained or lost their licenses. Recently released, Wang has filed a petition to overturn his guilty verdict, saying it was fabricated, based on a false accusation and violated China’s law of criminal procedure. For good measure, he is also suing the police officers and court officials for wrongful trial, defamation and torture.

In bravely taking on the Communist party, China’s lawyers are turning the notion of civil disobedience on its head: they are demanding only that the government observe the rule of law. In effect, the lawyers are engaging, rather, in brave acts of civil obedience. Moreover, these principled lawyers are following an age-old practice, as explained by Geremie Barmé, a scholar of modern Chinese history at Australian National University in Canberra, and translator of Prof. Xu’s work. He describes Prof. Xu’s defiance as a blend of “an ancient tradition of principled protest, with being a modern reformer and constitutional activist. There is this tradition of principled outrage in China that you cannot kill.”

To date, at least, that tradition continues. And for those who love their country, it is less a hardship than a duty. “They have paid a huge price. Freedom is not free,” Wang says of the lawyers who defended him in full knowledge that they faced impossible odds and unspeakable risks. “This is the unavoidable path for human rights defenders; a hardship they must bear.”

Patricia Adams is executive director of Probe International.