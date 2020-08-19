Parineeti Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Anupam Kher and other celebs react to SC’s verdict

The people who were waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the CBI probe in late Sushant Singh Rajput case have now finally got some respite. After a wait of over two months, the Supreme Court finally ordered the CBI to take over the case. Late Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in a shocking turn of events at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. Since the news broke out, many angles kept adding on and the knots in the case only kept getting tighter with each passing day.

Not just Sushant’s family but his friends and colleagues from the industry were also demanding for CBI probe in the case and today finally the orders were passed by the top court in favour of everyone wanting the CBI to investigate the case. Sanjana Sanghi, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar and more reacted to the verdict.

Check out their posts below…

There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.

— Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 19, 2020





