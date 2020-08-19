Pandit Jasraj to be cremated with state honours

Music maestro Pandit Jasraj, known for his contribution to Indian Classical music passed away at the age of 90 on August 17, 2020. The legendary vocalist’s mortal remains reached Mumbai this afternoon. His daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarangdev Pandit were spotted at their Mumbai residence when the mortal remains arrived as it will not be kept for ‘family darshan’ as specified in a news agency report by the family members.

The report also stated that the family’s statement said that he will be cremated with state honours. Take a look at the pictures from the spot when Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains reached his home in Mumbai earlier today.