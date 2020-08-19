Olympics news | Usain Bolt photographer, Cameron Spencer, shares memories of Games

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics would have just finished.

Another page in sporting history would be written. We’d have learned if anyone was ready to fill the unprecedented gap left by immortals Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps. We would have discovered new Australian heroes.

Yet there’s no guarantee that the Games will even take place next year, with the rescheduled event looking increasingly shaky as COVID-19 endures.

What we have is Olympic memories – and few people on the planet have experienced those memories quite like Cameron Spencer, Getty Images’ chief photographer.

Spencer took one of the great sporting images of all time: a slow-shutter masterpiece of Bolt running his 100m semi-final at Rio 2016, glancing around to grin at his hapless rivals.

Here are Spencer’s recollections of some massive Olympic moments.

Getty Images’ chief photographer Cameron Spencer, behind the lens at the Olympic Games. (Getty)

BEIJING 2008: Golden girls, Hackett’s hated silver

Australia’s female swimmers barely put a foot wrong at the Beijing Games.

Stephanie Rice (2), Libby Trickett and Leisel Jones won individual gold medals, on top of 4x200m and medley relay golds for Australia. Rice’s golden treble, winning both individual medleys plus the 4x200m relay, made her an instant superstar.

Spencer captured the below image of her in the crowd at the ‘Water Cube’ swimming venue, after her personal program was complete. She was on top of the world.

Stephanie Rice supports her Australian swimming teammates at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. (Getty)

“She was on fire,” Spencer said. “It was a golden era for Australian swimming to begin with.

“You look at the women’s success versus the men’s – the men still performed, there was a bunch of silvers and bronzes, but everyone’s dream is to win Olympic gold. The female swimmers on that team did deliver and you look at the 4x100m medley relay and the 4x200m relay, nothing beats that.”

One thing a still image doesn’t capture: noise. In the medley relay, Australia set a world record (3:52.69) and beat the mighty USA team into second place. Spencer won’t forget the extraordinary din.

“The atmosphere in a pool, you have a roof and it’s quite a small venue, when you think about the size of a 50m pool,” he said.

“There’s grandstands, the teams are pretty vocal. I just remember the noise in the place. You’ve got all these Australian athletes that have either finished their campaign or swimmers that are there to support them, then you have the family and friends. It’s pretty noisy and I think the Australians are probably the loudest bunch.”

Medley relay gold medallists Libby Trickett, Jessicah Schipper, Leisel Jones and Emily Seebomh at Beijing 2008. (Getty)

Yet for the Australian men, the cheers were always muted. It was a campaign of near misses; silver medals were won by Eamon Sullivan, Brenton Rickard, the medley relay team … and 1500m legend Grant Hackett.

Triumphant in the long event at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, Hackett was disgusted by what unfolded at Beijing 2008. It was bad enough that he lost, which he took as a grievous personal failure, but he was narrowly defeated by controversial Tunisian Oussama Mellouli, who had just returned from a drug ban.

Spencer photographed Hackett in the race, then on the podium. The Australian great could not hide his emotions. He was crushed. Angry. All the while trying to be a good sport, as the affable poster boy of Aussie swimming.

Grant Hackett looks despondent after being beaten in the 1500m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. (Getty)

“He went into that as the favourite and trying to become the first [male swimmer] to get three golds in the same event at the Olympics,” Spencer recalls.

“It literally came down to touching the pad and you feel so sorry for someone like that, when they’ve poured four years of training into it; I’ve read he does 100km per week or six hours a day in the pool. You could literally see it in his face, he was pretty upset. I guess you can’t do anything about it but he gave his all.

“Some people can’t hide their emotion. When you’re that competitive and you don’t achieve what you set out to achieve, it is pretty hard to react with a big smile, even if you are sportsmanlike. It is hard to hide that dejection.

“Some images … he’s kind of got mixed emotions. Some he looks upset, some he’s smiling, some he looks angry. You imagine the emotions he was going through, he would have gone through a roller-coaster of feelings after that and I guess it takes a while to process because you’ve had so many years focusing to that race, down to every little minute detail of it, then you realise it’s over and it was his last-ever race [at the Olympics].”

Grant Hackett shows his disappointment on the podium, alongside gold medallist Oussama Mellouli. (Getty)

LONDON 2012: Super Sally’s wait for the clock

Australian champions in the Olympic pool have been somewhat commonplace. Aussie gold medallists on the Olympic track have been increasingly rare.

The adoration given to the likes of Cathy Freeman and Sally Pearson should be no surprise. Running fast is the purest, most accessible form of athletic competition, with the biggest pool of potential champions.

To become an Olympic athletics champion, you have to be that little bit more extraordinary. Sally Pearson was certainly that.

At London 2012, Pearson became the first Australian woman since Freeman at Sydney 2000 to win a track and field Olympic gold medal. Before Freeman, it was Debbie Flintoff-King at Seoul 1988.

Like Flintoff-King, Pearson found glory in the hurdles, though they won the 400m and 100m respectively. Pearson’s triumph was full of drama, capped by an agonising wait for the clock to see if she’d improved on her silver at Beijing 2008.

Sally Pearson beams after winning Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles at London 2012. (Getty)

Spencer witnessed every moment from up close; which was something of a bonus because working for an international agency, Spencer wasn’t there just to photograph the Australian athletes. It just happened that way.

“I was lucky for Sally because I was on the finish line,” Spencer said, having taken a prime spot on the packed photographers’ podium.

“When she crossed the line she was straight in front of me and then when she was waiting for the clock to react, that all happened right underneath me and I’m literally on the edge just looking down at her, waiting for her … which seemed like an eternity.”

Pearson, the clock finally confirmed, beat American star Dawn Harper by 0.02sec. It took an Olympic record 12.35sec to win gold and the Aussie delivered … then went nuts. It was photographic gold.

“I actually watched the race this week and I actually welled-up watching it, which sounds ridiculous but it shows you how emotional you get watching Australians do amazing things,” Spencer said.

“For her, too, when you see what she went through … she had won, I think, 32 out of 34 races prior to that meet and she was the red-hot favourite, but anything can happen in hurdles.

“When you crossed the line, you could see her face; she didn’t even know if she’d won. I think she actually thought she’d just been pipped by Harper.

“Then you kind of see the reaction, when they’re all staring at the clock and finally it shows Pearson No.1, she jumped around and she screamed, she’s crying, she collapsed. We got that array of emotion but I think the best one was her lying on her back.

Sally Pearson collapses in elation after winning Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles at London 2012. (Getty)

“The other cool thing was when they were on the blocks and the race was about to start, it just started sprinkling, then the rain got a little heavier. There’s just something about that kind of atmosphere and the build-up, and then it starts raining and it’s just dramatic.

“I think too, what’s awesome with athletics is the size of the stadium and the crowd, and when they’re on the blocks and that gun’s about to go off, you can hear a pin drop. It’s so quiet.”

Spencer captured another superb image of Pearson two years later, when she claimed gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He was the first photographer to reach her and she picked up his Aussie accent as offered congratulations, leading to a striking image that was soon splashed nationwide.

Sally Pearson reacts after winning gold in the 100m hurdles at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Getty)

RIO 2016: The Usain Bolt picture that went viral

Usain Bolt became an undisputed legend at his final Olympics, winning the sprint treble (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay) for a third consecutive time.

And a split second from that epic Rio campaign suddenly made Spencer world famous.

The Aussie shooter’s iconic pan photo of Bolt in his 100m semi-final was part genius, part teamwork, part luck.

Spencer had already hatched the idea and he executed it perfectly; he knew Bolt kept his head impeccably still, so it would remain in focus, knew that he was a slow starter who would burst clear mid-race.

He was able to attempt the unique shot because Getty Images spares nothing for an Olympic 100m, the biggest race in human history; the photo agency had 11 photographers and 28 cameras, hand-held and remote, shooting the semis and final. Spencer had a prized position, shooting from the infield.

The final touch came, fortuitously, from Bolt.

Cameron Spencer’s iconic pan photo of Usain Bolt in the 100m semi-finals at the Rio 2016 Olympics. (Getty)

“Not in my wildest dreams was I expecting him to look across at me with a big smile and that obviously was what made the picture unique,” Spencer said.

“I’ve panned for similar pictures of him at the world champs before, at slightly different angles, but he’s not looking across, he’s just running ahead.

“But his status by that Olympics, he was a global superstar and arguably the best sprinter ever. I think as a showman and an entertainer, you knew he was going to deliver whether he won or lost, or whether it was something post-finish or even on the start line, his ritual where he does all the funny stuff; it makes great imagery.

“The night of Bolt running his semi and final was probably career-changing. It was an awesome experience. I didn’t realise the scale of it until afterwards, because you’ve got your phone on you but you can’t sit looking at social media when you’re running around shooting other races; if my phone’s vibrating the whole night, I don’t really know what’s going on.”

Cameron Spencer meets Usain Bolt at the Rio 2016 Olympics, after capturing an iconic image of the megastar. (Getty)

The reaction was gigantic. Spencer’s image went viral and was immediately acclaimed as one of the finest sports photographs ever captured, up there with Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston. He did dozens of interviews the following day, including with CNN and the BBC.

Spencer reckons the secret to the image is that it combines the holy trinity of sports photography: action, emotion and creativity.

“It was pretty cool. You look at it now, four years later, and for some people it never happens to them, ever, where they have a picture that people know,” he said.

“I think it sort of defines him as an entertainer and I think that’s why is probably resonated with people.”

Remarkably, it was the first Olympics at which Spencer was a full member of Getty’s athletics team. Like the athletes, he was against the world’s best in his field and he claimed the photographic version of a gold medal, as a relative newcomer.

Spencer also shot the 100m final, again from the infield. That made him the key reaction photographer; one of those guys you always see madly running backwards in front of the winner, capturing the emotion of making history up close.

Bolt won in 9.81, beating controversial American rival Justin Gatlin and Canadian star Andre De Grasse.

“That was cool too, that was probably just as big a highlight that night, where I’m one of the first people – if not the first – to meet the world’s fastest man once he crosses the line and then chase him around the track as he celebrates with the fans,” Spencer said.

Usain Bolt strikes his trademark pose after winning the 100m final at the Rio 2016 Olympics. (Getty)

Spencer got to meet Bolt on the night of his final gold medal win, in the 4x100m relay. He’d be one of the few people to have ever handed the iconic Jamaican an autograph, which he scrawled on the back of an enlargement of his wonderful photo.

“It was a really cool night. I spent a little bit of time with him, presented the picture to him and then I’d signed the back of one, which I gave to him, then asked him if he could sign the front of one for me,” Spencer said.

“We got some photos together and photos with the picture. It’s literally the only picture in our house that I have of mine, that’s actually a work picture, that’s on the wall. Which is kind of cool because it’s obviously a picture I’m proud of but also the memories; what went into the road before that moment and the fact I got to meet him.

“It was a pretty special occasion. You reflect on it now and think, ‘This guy probably will be the greatest in 30 years time, we’ll still be saying no sprinter did what he did over three consecutive Olympics and all the different world champs’. Someone might run a 9.5, his time may get beaten one day, but I don’t think anyone will achieve what he did for such a long time in a way that was just so dominant.”