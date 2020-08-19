NVIDIA Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . NVIDIA Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



.com – NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NVIDIA announced earnings per share of $2.18 on revenue of $3.87B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $3.65B.

NVIDIA shares are up 106% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.75% from its 52 week high of $499.70 set on August 18. They are outperforming the which is up 4.51% from the start of the year.

NVIDIA shares gained 0.83% in after-hours trade following the report.

NVIDIA follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NVIDIA’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.29B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 22 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

